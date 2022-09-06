New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Ravi Narain, the former chief executive officer and managing director of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), in the co-location case involving the bourse.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Was Aware of Cases Against Sukesh Chandrasekhar And His Marital Status, Says ED

The ED earlier had arrested another former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the alleged phone tapping case while the CBI, which is parallely probing these cases, had arrested her in the co-location case.

The Enforcement Directorate has also arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the alleged illegal phone tapping case.

To recall, ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta earlier had told a Delhi court that Narain, along with other accused, conspired to cheat NSE and its employees. They engaged with iSEC Services Pvt Ltd – the firm linked to Pandey – for illegal interception of phone calls of the exchange’s employees in the guise of periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of NSE, Matta was reported as saying before the bench by news agency PTI.