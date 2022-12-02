ED Arrests Saumya Chaurasia, Chhattisgarh CM’s Deputy Secretary, In Coal Extortion Case

Notably, the ED initiated a money laundering probe based on an FIR lodged by the Income Tax Department.

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Saumya Chaurasia, deputy secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a coal extortion case. Chaurasia was on the radar of central agencies in an illegal mining case and the Income Tax Department raided properties attached to her prior to searches by the ED.

She was summoned for questioning by ED today after which she was placed under arrest.

Sources said that central probe agencies had questioned Soumya several times in the past two months.

What Is This Coal Extortion Case All About?

According to the ED, an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was allegedly extorted by senior bureaucrats, businessmen politicians and middlemen, for each tonne of coal that was transported in Chhattisgarh. The ED conducted several raids and search ops and made some arrests in this case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

