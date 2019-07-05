New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 89 lakh belonging to Yadav Singh his family under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Investigation under PMLA, 2002, was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI against Singh.

Last year, the wife of Singh, suspended chief engineer of Noida and Greater Noida authorities, had to appear before a Ghaziabad court. Her lawyers said that she had two cases against her and appeared before the Ghaziabad court in compliance of legal orders from the Supreme Court.

Singh was arrested in 2016 for allegedly misusing his official position in awarding contracts and causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer. He is being investigated for two cases under PMLA.

In the first case, the agency alleged that Singh’s illegal allotment resulted in an undue advantage of Rs 19.92 crore to NKG Infrastructure Ltd, JSP Constructions Pvt Ltd and Tirupati Construction Company.

In the second disproportionate assets case, it was found that Singh’s wife, along with her sister-in-law Vidhya Devi, formed a trust named PGP Trust to project proceeds of crime as untainted. It was also found that donations were deposited in the account of PGP trust and an equivalent amount in cash was returned in lieu of donations received.

The properties of PGP trust which were attached were two properties at Kurkunda Mathura, two properties in Jahangirpur Jewar, Gautambudha Nagar and an office premises in Delhi and Rs 4.6 crore cash in bank.

These properties were in the name of Singh’s PGP Charitable Trust in which his wife was one of the trustees.