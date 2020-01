New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached properties of former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her family in a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon group. Notably, total assets worth Rs. 78 crore (book value) have been attached, including Chanda Kochhar flat in Mumbai and some properties of the company of his husband.

