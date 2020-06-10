New Delhi: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has brought back 108 consignments of various overseas entities of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong. The ED said the entities include polished diamonds, pearls, jewellery worth Rs 1350 crore. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Confirms Visa Plans For 3 Million Hong Kong Citizens

"Today, we brought back 108 consignments of various overseas entities of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong. Values of these goods have been declared to be Rs 1350 Crores," the ED said in a statement.

Earlier, the ED had brought back 33 consignments of valuables from Dubai and Hong Kong in Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case.

These valuables include polished diamonds, pearls, pearl and silver jewellery and were kept in the godown of a logistics company in Hong Kong. These consignments were brought back to Mumbai today and the consignments weigh approx 2340 kg: Enforcement Directorate (ED) https://t.co/O8n4W4qwKd — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

“These valuables were valued on arrival and were subsequently seized in India and independent valuer assessed these earlier consignments to be worth around Rs 137 crore,” the ED added.

The ED said the valuables which have been brought back from Hong Kong include polished diamonds, pearls, pearl and silver jewellery and were kept in the godown of a logistics company in Hong Kong. “These consignments were brought back to Mumbai today and the consignments weigh approximately 2340 kg,” the ED said.

Out of the 108 consignments that landed at Mumbai, 32 belong to overseas entities “controlled” by Modi while the rest are of Mehul Choksi firms.

Both the businessmen are being probed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an over USD 2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai. The valuables include polished diamonds, pearls and silver jewellery, and is worth Rs 1,350 crore.

The ED completed “all legal formalities” with authorities in Hong Kong to bring back these valuables, the agency said. These will formally seized under the PMLA now, it said.