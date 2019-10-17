New Delhi: Hours after the judicial custody of Congress leader and for Finance Minister P Chidambaram was extended till October 24, his son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday accused the central agencies such as ED and CBI of ‘bogus investigation’ and said these agencies want to keep his father in the custody for long time ‘purposefully’.

“This is a bogus investigation. Their agenda is not a ‘genuine investigation’, but to keep my father in the custody as much as it is permissible in the law. There is no ostensible purpose than to keep him in the custody,” Karti was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saying that the ED was presenting the same bogey of accounts and shell companies to seek his father’s custody, Karti said he and his father’s assets and liabilities are now in public domain. “Me and my father are MPs but our assets and liabilities are in public domain now,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till October 24 in connection with the INX Media case. His judicial custody in connection with the CBI case of the matter has also been extended till October 24.

Meanwhile, the court has also granted his plea, seeking western toilet, home-cooked food and medicine. Application for a separate cell has also been allowed by the court during the period of the custody by the ED.

The development comes from the Delhi court after the probe agency sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year-old senior Congress leader.

On Wednesday, the Delhi court had issued production warrant against him in the case lodged by the ED. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the production warrant after the ED informed the court that it has questioned Chidambaram in Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged.

On Wednesday, the ED had arrested Chidambaram after questioning him for two hours in Tihar Jail. His arrest came a day after a special court allowed the ED to probe him for 30 minutes in connection with the matter to decide on his arrest.

Chidambaram is serving jail term since September 5 in a case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. His remand was supposed to end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)