ED Files Complaint Against Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren For Deliberate Non-Compliance Of Multiple Summons

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint under section 174 of IPC against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on February 19 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ranchi for d

Hemant Soren (PTI: File Photo)

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint under section 174 of IPC against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on February 19 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ranchi for deliberate non-compliance of multiple summons issued to him.

Trending Now

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate has moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging the First Information Report registered against its officials based on a complaint by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleging “harassment” by the probe agency and accusing them of “maligning” his entire community.

You may like to read

Hemant Soren filed a complaint against officials of the probe agency alleging that the officials tried to ‘harass’ and ‘malign’ him and his entire community.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in January after seven hours of grilling in an alleged money laundering case. He has been facing questions from the probe agency in an alleged money laundering case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.