New Delhi: Five employees of the Enforcement Directorate, headquartered in Khan Market, have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, following which the building has been sealed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in south Delhi was sealed for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday after several employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, a floor of the office was sealed for two days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, news agency IANS reported. On Friday, the entire office was sanitised. The entire office will now remain sealed on Saturday and Sunday.

According to reports, officials who have tested positive include Special Director (HIU) and Investigating Officer handling the aviation scam involving corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

Staff in the legal and intelligence section have also tested COVID-19 positive. Ten staff members have been quarantined.

The ED operates from two floors at the Loknayak Bhawan.