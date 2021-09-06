Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a 100 crore money laundering case. The lookout circular has been issued to bar Deshmukh from leaving the country. Such notices are valid up to a year or till the requesting agency cancels or renews them.Also Read - Anil Deshmukh Moves Bombay HC Against ED Summons in Money Laundering Case

Earlier Deshmukh had skipped several summons issued by the investigation agency. Last month, Deshmukh sent a two-page letter to the ED through his advocate Inderpal Singh and mentioned that he is sending his representative. The ED has till now issued five summons to Deshmukh, asking him to appear before it for questioning.

What's the case?

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The ED’s case is that while serving as the state home minister, Deshmukh allegedly misused his position and through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family. However, the NCP leader, who resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

In July, the probe agency also attached assets worth Rs 4.20 crore of Anil Deshmukh and his family.

Deshmukh Approaches SC, Bombay HC

Last month, Deshmukh approached the Supreme Court against the summons and sought protection from arrest. The apex court had, however, refused to grant any relief and said Deshmukh had alternate remedies.

The NCP leader then approached the Bombay HC, challenging the summons. His application came up for hearing before a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere.

However, Justice Dere recused herself from hearing the application without assigning any reason and said, “Not before me”.

The application will be heard by another bench in due course of time.

Two Arrests so Far

The ED had arrested Anil Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde after carrying out raids against them and the NCP leader in Mumbai and Nagpur in connection with the case.