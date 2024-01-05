ED Officers Attack: Opposition Demands President’s Rule In West Bengal After Officers Attacked By TMC Loyalists

Calls are rising from opposition parties for the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, following an incident where TMC supporters reportedly attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers. This unsettling event brings the state's law and order into question. Those in opposition view the potential for President's Rule as a possible solution to secure government officials' safety and re-establish tranquility in the area.

An injured member of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team being taken after he was attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas on Friday. (Image: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal witnessed an unfortunate event where the TMC leader’s followers attacked ED officials during a raid. This has spurred a political fallout, with the opposition calling for the enactment of the President’s Rule. The state’s governor, C. V Ananda Bose, has shown openness to upholding constitutional actions and responding as needed, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Despite refuting the accusations, the governing TMC claimed that central agency officials were inciting the local community.

The controversy stirred up following a house search performed by the ED officers at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan. Regrettably, resistance from his backers during the operation led to substantial damage to both the officers and their transport facilities.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader Kunal Ghosh Alledges Foul

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said on Friday that the attack on the team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was an “effect of provocation.”. Kunal Ghosh further alleged that the Central Agency is working against the leader of his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“What happened in Sandeskhali was an effect of provocation. In West Bengal, central agencies and forces on the instructions of the BJP are going to the residence of one or the other TMC leader or workers to harass, spread negative statements and provoke people. We are receiving such allegations and that’s what happened in Sandeshkhali yesterday,” Ghosh said. He further said that the residence of BJP West Bengal chief Suvendu Adhikari, once branded as a ‘thief” by his own party was not raided.

“BJP had called Suvendu Adhikari a thief but there was no raid in his residence, they only conduct raids at TMC leaders’ residence…” the TMC leader added.

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

As per reports, the ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s house in connection with the alleged ration scam case. Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1.

The Trinamool Congress leader’s supporters started protesting outside the leader’s residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident. A member of the raiding ED team said, “Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot …they attacked us.”

(With inputs from agencies)

