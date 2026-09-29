ED raids 14 places in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, targets jewellers in Rs 645 crore Haryana funds scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched 14 premises across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula in connection with Rs 645 crore public funds money laundering case.

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ED raids 14 places in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, targets jewellers in Rs 645 crore Haryana funds scam | Immage: ANI (Representative)

Rs 645 Crore Haryana Funds Scam: Taking a major step, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at 14 premises across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Tuesday. The raids were conducted in connection with the ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged embezzlement of Rs 645 crore of public funds. These funds belonged to the Haryana government, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and other government accounts.

ED Raids Jewellers, Middleman In Haryana Panchayat Fund Case

The central probe agency searched several locations linked to a money laundering case involving Haryana’s Development and Panchayat Department. ED has taken action on a Haryana Police FIR, which was lodged in February 2026, over fund discrepancies in the department’s bank accounts.

The searches covered various jewellers and their associated entities, including Malik Jewellers, KLG Jewels and its associate entities, MB Gold Traders, Sham Jewellers and Sunder Jewellers, besides Gourav Kansal, who allegedly acted as a middleman in routing and layering the proceeds of crime (PoC).

ED Recovers Key Evidence On Laundering Of Embezzled Public Funds

The searches have resulted in the recovery of further evidence relating to the routing, layering, concealment and projection of proceeds of crime through various entities and bank accounts. The documents and other material recovered during the searches are being examined.

Officials said ED’s investigation has revealed that the allegedly embezzled public funds were routed and layered through the bank accounts of various jewellers and projected as business transactions. “These transactions were allegedly carried out in connivance with the accused persons to conceal and project the proceeds of crime as legitimate funds.”

They said the investigation has further revealed that the jewellers were allegedly involved in laundering the proceeds of crime generated from the bank accounts of various departments of the Government of Haryana and the Chandigarh UT Administration.

“The proceeds of crime are also alleged to have been laundered by jewellers, which allegedly reached accused IAS officers and other government servants involved in the IDFC First Bank fraud,” said the officials.

CBI Named 6 Haryana IAS Officers In Third Chargesheet

In this regard, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a third chargesheet before the Special Court in Panchkula, naming six Haryana-cadre IAS officers and other government servants in connection with the bank fraud case.

Earlier, the central probe agency nabbed four accused in connection with the money laundering case. It has also attached and seized movable and immovable assets worth Rs Rs 211 crores as part of the ongoing investigation.

The agency has also lodged a Prosecution Complaint against 14 accused before the special PMLA court in Panchkula.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with ANI inputs)