Coal Scam Case: ED Raids Homes, Offices Linked To Congress Leaders In Chhattisgarh

Multiple premises, including homes and offices, linked to Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged coal scam case.

New Delhi: Multiple premises, including homes and offices, linked to Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged coal scam case. According to officials, searches are underway since early this morning at over a dozen locations that include those of MLA Devendra Yadav in Bhilai (Durg district), Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal, chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal and party’s state spokesperson RP Singh in Raipur.

Nine persons, including state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested by it till now in the case, news agency PTI reported.

The raids come days before the three-day plenary session of the Congress party from February 24-26 in state capital Raipur. The state is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

ED is investigating those who have been the “beneficiaries” of the proceeds of crime of the alleged coal levy scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government. Hitting out at the BJP over raids, head of state Congress communication wing Sushil Anand Shukla said, “The BJP is afraid of the Congress’ 85th plenary session scheduled to be held in Raipur and in a bid to disturb it the opposition is misusing the central agency.”

Congress reacts To ED raids in Chhattisgarh

