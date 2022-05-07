New Delhi: About one and a half dozen whereabouts of senior IAS officer and Jharkhand’s Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal, her husband and other close relatives were raided together by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Friday as part of a money laundering case involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds. During the raids at 18 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi and other cities, the ED has seized a total of 19.31 crore in cash of which 17 crore was recovered from the premises of Singhal’s chartered accountant, Suman Kumar. Additionally, Rs 1.8 crore was allegedly recovered from another location.Also Read - Who Is IAS Pooja Singhal, Jharkhand Mining Secretary Facing ED Heat In MGNREGA Funds Fraud Case

The ED also raided the Pulse Hospital in Ranchi. ED said that raids were carried out against her as well as her husband Abhishek Jha, who is the managing director of Pulse Super specialty hospital in Ranchi. Raids were also carried out against her brother Sidharth Singhal, who was among the directors of Pulse Super specialty hospital. In addition to them, ED officials raided the premises of her in-laws, parents and entry operators in Kolkata.

ED is conducting raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. Hospital owner is a close relative of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology in the state of Jharkhand. Search underway since morning: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

The raids were conducted at Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Mujjafarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR, including Faridabad and Gurugram. According to reports, three note counting machines were used to count the cash recovered on Friday. Huge bundles of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 notes were recovered.

The case

The case is based on a 2017 FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau against a junior engineer Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, for alleged embezzlement of public money to the tune of Rs 18.06 crore between 2008 and 2011 — and investing it in his name and those of his family members while in service.

Subsequently, the ED attached assets worth over Rs 4.8 crore belonging to Sinha and filed two chargesheets against him in 2020. IAS Pooja Singhal was among others whose names cropped up during the investigation.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sinha, in his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, had claimed that he used to pay five per cent of the cost of an MGNREGA project as commission to his superiors on the engineering section and five per cent to the administration side, including the DC’s office in Khunti.

Sinha had also said in the statement that no commission was paid directly to the DC and that “it was taken care from five per cent commission given for district administration”. He had stated that Singhal was acting DC of Khunti district at the time.

During its investigation, the ED claimed, it found that no action was taken against Sinha during the tenure of Singhal as DC.