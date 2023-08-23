Home

News

India

ED Raids Premises Linked To Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oroan’s Son In liquor Case

ED Raids Premises Linked To Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oroan’s Son In liquor Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday reportedly raided multiple premises linked to Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan's son Rohit Oraon and others in connection to an alleged liquor scam in the state.

ED Raids Premises Linked To Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oroan's Son In liquor Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday reportedly raided multiple premises linked to Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan’s son Rohit Oraon and others in connection to an alleged liquor scam in the state.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES