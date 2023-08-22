Top Recommended Stories

ED Raids Premises Of Kerala MLA In ₹100 Crore Cooperative Bank ‘Fraud’

ED raids premises of MLA A C Moideen, others in Kerala in Rs 100 cr cooperative bank "fraud" linked money laundering case.

Published: August 22, 2023 11:35 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Thiruvananthapuram: ED raids premises of MLA A C Moideen, others in Kerala in Rs 100 crore cooperative bank “fraud” linked money laundering case: Officials.

