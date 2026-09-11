ED raids several hotels in Bihar, Haryana, Delhi in alleged Rs 132-crore bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at nine locations in Bihar, Haryana and Delhi in connection in connection with an alleged bank fraud involving Ramnandi Hotels and Resorts Ltd (RHRL), Gaya.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/ed-raids-several-hotels-in-bihar-haryana-delhi-in-alleged-rs-132-crore-bank-fraud-case-ramnandi-hotels-and-resorts-ltd-8521961/ Copy

ED raids several hotels in Bihar, Haryana, Delhi in alleged Rs 132-crore bank fraud case | Image: X

Bank Fraud Case: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided as many as nine locations in Bihar, Haryana and Delhi in connection with an alleged bank fraud case involving Ramnandi Hotels and Resorts Ltd (RHRL), Gaya. The central agency conducted searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials conducted searches at six locations in Gaya, two in Gurugram and one in Delhi.

RHRL Allegedly Diverted Rs 58 Crore From Bank Loans

The Ramnandi Hotels and Resorts Ltd is controlled by Akhouri Gopal and his sons – Nishant and Nitesh. The central agency’s action follows an investigation into the alleged diversion of loan funds and attempts to transfer properties to avoid possible attachment.

During the central agency’s investigation into the case, it was found that RHRL allegedly transferred Rs 58 crore from the Rs 85 crore loan given by a group of banks led by Central Bank of India. As per the ED, the company allegedly obtained the loans using fake or forged project completion reports.

Akhouri Gopal and his family members also backed the loans by providing personal guarantees, PTI reported, citing ED officials.

Five Pledged Properties Allegedly Sold At Undervalued Prices

The ongoing probe also revealed that five properties were pledged or mortgaged with Tata Motors Ltd against outstanding dues of a related group entity. The properties were allegedly sold even after being pledged.

As per the central agency, the properties were sold at very low prices. The sale deeds showed the payment as cash.

“Few of the buyers are learnt to be persons of humble means and incapable of affording such a sum of money and are suspected to be benamis or proxies of Akhouri Gopal,” an ED officer said.

Some buyers are suspected to be benamis of Akhouri Gopal, PTI reported, citing ED officials.

ED officials stated that the main aim of selling the assets was to transfer the properties in order to save them from attachment under the anti-money laundering law.