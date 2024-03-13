Home

ED Raids Several Locations Linked To Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad in Land Scam Case

Amba Prasad revealed that the BJP had approached her to contest from Hazaribag in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, an offer she declined.

Directorate Of Enforcement

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at various locations linked to Jharkhand Congress MLA from Hazaribagh Amba Prasad, in cases related to an alleged land and transfer-posting scam. After the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided her Jharkhand home on Tuesday, Congress MLA Amba Prasad said the BJP had approached her about contesting from Hazaribag in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which she declined.

Why Did ED Raid Amba Prasad’s Residence?

According to ANI sources, the BJP had approached Amba Prasad to contest from Hazaribag in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She expressed her ordeal during the ED’s search operation, stating that she was forced to stand still for hours. Additionally, she mentioned that the BJP also offered her the Hazaribag Lok Sabha ticket, which she turned down.

“A lot of individuals from the RSS side also put pressure on me to run from Chatra. I also disregarded that. They view me as a very formidable contender in Hazaribag because to our consistent victories in Barkagaon seats. Our party is the Congress, not the BJP. So simple to hit,” she remarked.

Complaint Against Amba Prasad

In 2023, a money laundering case was also filed at the central enforcement agency’s Ranchi zonal office against the Congress MLA.

Based on the complaint, the Deputy Director-level officer of ED had sought information about all the FIRs registered against Amba Prasad from Jharkhand Police. In its letter, ED also asked the state police whether any case of predicative offence was registered against Amba Prasad or not.

After the ED’s correspondence, the police sent the list of cases registered against Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad to the ED’s zonal office.

Who Is Amba Prasad?

The 36-year-old legislator is a prominent figure in Jharkhand politics and has been representing the Barkagaon Assembly seat in Hazaribagh district. In a recent social media post, she shared a picture of herself waving the victory sign along with the quote “Satyamev Jayate” (Truth always wins), indicating her confidence amidst the ongoing investigations.

