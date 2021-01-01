Sanjay Raut’s wife is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Rs 67 lakh which she allegedly received from the wife of PMC bank accused Pravin Raut and an entity, officials said. “There was no document or agreement in support of these payments made to Pravin Raut. Further, as per the ledger of HDIL, the funds were given to Pravin Raut for acquiring land in the Palghar area. The investigation also revealed that Pravin Raut paid an amount of Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri Pravin Raut from the proceeds of crime,” said the ED. Also Read - PMC Bank Scam Case: Sanjay Raut's Wife Seeks Time to Appear Before ED

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate claim that Rs 95 crore was siphoned off by Pravin Raut through illegally availed loans and advances in the name of Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) from PMC Bank. Also Read - PMC Bank Scam Case: Sanjay Raut's Wife to Appear Before ED Today; Sena Leader Claims He Has BJP Files With 121 Names

“The amount was utilised for purchase of a flat in Dadar East, Mumbai. The investigation has revealed that Varsha Sanjay Raut and Madhuri Pravin Raut are partners in M/s Avani Construction. Varsha Sanjay Raut has received Rs 12 lakh from this entity (as overdrawn capital converted to loan) on a contribution of mere Rs 5625. The loan amount of Rs 12 lakh still remains outstanding,” added the ED. Also Read - Aaa Dekhein Zara Kisne Kitna Hai Dum, Tweets Sanjay Raut After ED Summons His Wife in PMC Bank Scam Case

Varsha Raut has been summoned by the ED to appear for questioning on January 5.

The ED on Friday attached properties worth Rs 72 crore linked to Pravin Raut under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the PMC Bank scam, officials said.