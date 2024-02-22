ED Searches Hiranandani Group Premises In Mumbai

Niranjan Hiranandani is a co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group of Companies.

Directorate of Enforcement (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches at multiple premises of the Hiranandani Group in Mumbai on charges of violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to sources.

Trending Now

Exact details about the charges that were framed against the Group were not known at the time of filing this report.

Hiranandani Group has been one of the most premium real estate developer in India with more than 40 years of experience in this business.

You may like to read

Niranjan Hiranandani is a co-founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group of Companies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.