ED Seizes Rs 3 Crore Cash After Raids In PMLA Case Against IAS Officer Pooja Singhal

Pooja Singhal, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 on money laundering charges linked to alleged irregularities in the MGNREGA scheme.

Hazaribag, Jharkhand: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized around Rs 3 crore cash during searches at a location in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation against IAS officer from the state Pooja Singhal and others, officials said.

They said wads of cash, largely in the denomination of Rs 500 and a few Rs 2,000 notes, were seized from the premises of a person identified as Mohammed E Ansari.

The agency recovered the cash while raids were being carried out in an ongoing money laundering investigation against Singhal.

In February, the Supreme Court had granted the suspended officer an interim bail for a period of two months so that she could look after her ailing daughter.

The ED is probing her role in connection with alleged irregularities in the mining sector of the state too as part of a second case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

