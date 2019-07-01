New Delhi: Bollywood actor Dino Morea and DJ Aqeel have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the alleged Sterling Biotech bank fraud and money laundering case, the officials stated on Monday.

According to ED sources, Dino and Aqeel were paid for appearing in a programme organised by the Vadodara-based Sandesara Group. The duo will now be questioned about the payments made to them in regard to an alleged money laundering case.

The ED intended to record the statements of Dino and Aqeel under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the enforcement agency had evidence of the payments made by the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company to the duo.

The Sandesara Group or Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) is believed to have cheated Indian banks to the tune of nearly Rs 14,500 crore. In October 2017, the ED had registered its initial case against the company to the tune of Rs 5383 crore.

The key accused in the case are its main promoters Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara. The bank fraud that was unearthed recently, has now superseded the 2018 Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam which defrauded diamantaire Nirav Modi of Rs 13,700 crore.

The ED also said that the accused have incorporated more than 100 entities in various countries including the UAE, the US, the UK, British Virgin Island, Mauritius, Barbados and Nigeria.

Dino Morea is model and Bollywood actor who has appeared in several movies while DJ Aqeel is a well-known disk jockey.

With inputs from agencies.