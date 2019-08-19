New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for questioning on August 23 in connection with the money-laundering probe in an alleged aviation scam during the rule of United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

The officials said that Chidambaram has been asked to record his statement before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office in New Delhi.

In June, former civil aviation minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel was questioned for nearly 8 hours by the ED in connection with the same multi-crore aviation scam.

The ED had registered a criminal complaint against the NCP leader for alleged irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines that purportedly led to losses for Air India, the national aviation carrier.

Chidambaram is also being probed by ED in two separate money laundering cases of Aircel-Maxis and INX Media.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 19, 2018, had filed a fresh charge-sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case in a Delhi Court against 18 accused, including Chidambaram, his son Karti, and select government officials (serving and retired).

The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to an FIPB clearance, granted to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.