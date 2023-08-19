Home

ED Summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Money Laundering Case

The ED, which probes financial crimes, had earlier issued summons to Hemant Soren, asking the Jharkhand CM to appear before the central probe agency on August 14.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren waves to the crowd during the 77th Independence Day celebrations, at Morabadi Ground, in Ranchi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case currently being investigated by the central probe agency. The ED has asked CM Soren to join its investigation in the alleged money laundering case on August 24, news agency ANI reported, citing sources within the agency.

The ED, which probes financial crimes, had earlier issued summons to Hemant Soren, asking the Jharkhand CM to appear before the central probe agency on August 14 in connection with an alleged land scam case.

Soren, however, did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state. In his reply to the ED summon, Soren had alleged that the agency had deliberately summoned him on August 14 at the behest of their “political masters” even when they were aware that he (Soren) was scheduled to hoist the national flag on independence day.

“Your choice of the date of 14th August does not come as a surprise to the undersigned (Hemant Soren). You and your political masters are fully aware that being the Chief Minister of the state of Jharkhand, the undersigned is scheduled to hoist the national flag on the occasion of the 77th independence day of the Republic of India on 15th August 2023,” Soren wrote in his letter.

“Preparations for the Independence Day function start from a week before and 14th August is an important day for the same when many meetings are pre-scheduled. The caption summons requiring the undersigned to appear before you on 14 August 2023, is deliberate and part of the design to besmirch the reputation not only of the undersigned but also the democratically elected government of the state of Jharkhand and the people of the state of Jharkhand,” the chief minister said.

Soren further claimed that the central agencies were “targeting” him because he was not willing to align with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The chief minister has also mentioned that he has provided the details of his movable and immovable assets to CBI in an enquiry directed by Lokpal against his father Shibu Soren in 2020. ED may obtain the details from CBI.

(With ANI inputs)

