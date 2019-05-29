New Delhi: The onslaught on Robert Vadra continues with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing summons to him for questioning in the land deal cases of Delhi-NCR, Bikaner and other properties on May 30.

Vadra is expected to appear before the ED court at 10:30 am tomorrow.

Recently, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to file a reply on the ED plea seeking to cancel his bail in a money laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar issued a notice to Vadra and his close associate Manoj Arora listing the matter for July 17.

The ED had pressed for Vadra’s custodial interrogation, saying that he was not co-operating with the investigation.

He was granted anticipatory bail by a trial court on April 1 on the condition that he would not leave the country without permission and join the investigation whenever needed.

The ED, in its plea submitted in the High Court, challenged the trial court order and said that protection to Vadra would be detrimental in carrying out a free investigation in the case.

The case relates to ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets by Vadra. It pertains to undisclosed foreign assets and entities meant to evade tax.

The ED told the High Court that Vadra’s questioning was required to unearth the entire source of credit used for the purchase of properties, ascertaining transactions and money laundering. It added that in spite of being given several opportunities to come clean about his alleged role in the case, Vadra has remained evasive and has maliciously claimed himself to be a victim of political vendetta and that he had made all possible attempts to sensationalise the case.

With IANS inputs