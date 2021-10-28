New Delhi: According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, Wipro Founder Azim Hashmi Premji has been listed as the most generous philanthropist. The 76-year-old founder donated a total of Rs 9,713 crore in the fiscal year(FY). This even means that a total of Rs 27 crore rupee was donated by him per day.Also Read - Hurun India Rich List 2021: Meet These 10 Young And Self-Made Entrepreneurs Under 40

Here is a full list of other founders who also made it to the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021

Azim Hashmi Premji: Rs 9,713 crore

Shiv Nadar, HCL Technologies: Rs 1263 crore

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries: Rs 577 crore

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group: Rs 377 crore

Nandan Nilekani, Infosys: Rs 183 crore

Hinduja Family, Hinduja Group: Rs 166 crore

Bajaj Family, Bajaj Group: Rs 136 crore

Gautam Adani, Adani Group: Rs 130 crore

Anil Aggarwal, Vedanta: Rs 130 crore

Burman Family, Dabur India: Rs 114 crore

Indian Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has also made his entry in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021 by donating a total of Rs 15 crore. Bachchan, commonly as Big B, is the most influenctial actor in the history of Indian cinema.

A total of nine women have also entry in the list; Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies has spot her position with a donation of Rs 69 crore, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairman of the USV who donate a total of Rs 24 crore. Anu Aga who also leds Thermax, a energy and environment enginering business also made to the list by donating a total of Rs 20 crore. According to the places of residence, Mumbai led with a total of 31 per cent of the list where as New Delhi led by 17 per cent. Bengalury was led by 10 per cent.