The BJP-led Central government can't fight us politically, so it is using agencies against us, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife. "Our priority is to work for the people. When the BJP government in Delhi cannot compete with us in politics, they use agencies. Few people had left us but now they have returned because they know that their home belongs here (TMC)," Mamata said while addressing TMC Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day at Kalighat.

The ED has summoned nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife for questioning in connection with money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam. Responding to the summon, Abhishek Banerjee said, "BJP thinks it can put pressure on us by using ED against us but we will emerge stronger."

In post-poll violence, 5 BJP workers and 16 TMC workers had died. We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them to villages? NHRC and all other commissions have become political, all their members are from BJP: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Abhishek Banerjee, 33, represents the Diamond Harbour seat in Lok Sabha and is the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer of the case on September 6, while his wife Rujira has been sent a similar summon under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for September 1.

