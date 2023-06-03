Home

Education Loan Fraud: Bengaluru-based Firm Dupes Students of Rs 18 Crore | Here’s What Happened

the scammers conned nearly 2,000 students, accumulating a total of Rs 18 crore. (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based firm CEO has been arrested in connection with the cheating of almost 2,000 students for almost Rs 18 crores. The management of the firm reportedly cheated each student for over Rs 2 lakh.

As per the Moneycontrol report, an incident came to light following a complaint made by a 26-year-old student who had enrolled in the firm’s 24-month data course in December 2022.

In response to the complaint, the CEO of Geeklurn, Sreenivas, was apprehended, while other members of the company such as Chief Financial Officer Raman P C and Operations Head Aman are still awaiting arrest.

According to the agreement with the students, the company was responsible for paying the Equated Monthly Instalments

(EMI) until the students secured employment. Once employed, students would then take over the EMI payments. However, it has been alleged that the company ceased depositing the EMIs into the students’ accounts after the third month. Furthermore, they demanded full payment from the students, claiming that the agreement had been cancelled.

On the other hand, students encountered difficulties in making the payments as they had not completed the course and were not yet employable.

“The firm was supposed to continue paying the EMI until the student secured employment, after which the responsibility would shift to the student. However, the accused failed to honour the agreement. They stopped depositing the EMIs into the student’s account from the third month and demanded the remaining payments, stating that the agreement had been cancelled for unknown reasons. The student, who had not completed the online course and was unemployed, found it unable to fulfil the payment obligations,” Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying.

Following the initial complaint, an additional 13 students came forward and accused the company of deceiving them under similar circumstances.

Meanwhile, according to Moneycontrol, Senior Police Officer P Krishnakanth stated that Geeklurn had been engaging in similar fraudulent schemes in other states, such as Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh.

Police are investigating the matter from all angles.

