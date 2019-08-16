Srinagar: In a relief to Kashmiris, educational institutions in the valley will reopen on August 19, government sources told ANI.

Further, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities will also review restrictions in areas where people are still living under security lockdown and communication blackout.

The aforementioned developments come after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the restrictions in the Valley would be lifted in a few days. “Day by day, the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir. Curbs are being lifted gradually,” NDTV quoted the government as telling the top court.

The Centre on August 5 scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the Valley into two Union Territories. There has been lockdown in J&K since.

Meanwhile, the top Court today heard petitions by advocate ML Sharma and Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin over the Kashmir row. The top court didn’t grant any relief to the petitioners and adjourned the hearing. (Read the entire story here)

As the clampdown in the Valley continues, Iltija Javed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah. In the letter, Mufti’s daughter alleged that people living in the Valley have been ‘caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights’. She also claimed that she was “threatened with dire consequences” if she spoke to the media.

Notably, her mother has been placed under house arrest since August 5 at her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar following the Narendra Modi-led government abrogated Article 370. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah along with several other political leaders were also arrested the same day.