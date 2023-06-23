Home

Zee Digital Presents Season 3 of Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023

IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited’s 3rd season of Edufuture Excellence Awards salutes the exemplary contribution of educators, by taking the legacy forward and recognizing the exceptional contribution towards the sector.

New Delhi: Zee Digital presented the Season 3 of the Edufuture Excellence Awards on Friday. These awards were handed over to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of Educational Leaders, Institutions, and Teachers, who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education.

IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited’s third season of Edufuture Excellence Awards salutes the exemplary contribution of educators, by taking the legacy forward and recognizing the exceptional contribution towards the sector – right from where it starts – kindergarten of schools to where it goes beyond –post-graduation.

Highlighting the key objective of the IDPL’s EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023, Mr. Shridhar Mishra, CRO, IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly zee digital) said, “IDPL truly appreciates the dedicative years and efforts put in by our educators towards the career growth of every individual. This makes it our responsibility to provide national recognition and acknowledgment for their relentless efforts in shaping the bright future of individuals. The EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023 is a tribute of thanks and appreciation towards the incredible work done by educators.”

Mr. Anindya Khare, Marketing Head at Zee Media Corporation Limited, further highlighted, “Zee Media has been successful in providing a platform that not only celebrating the achievements of educators but is also creating an industry benchmark for recognizing best practices in education. Through the Edufuture Excellence Awards, we would like to invite our key stakeholders to further empower the education fraternity.

Edufuture Excellence Awards Season 1, 2

Season 1 of the Edufuture Excellence Awards set high standards and created an industry benchmark for recognizing best practices in education during the COVID-19-induced lockdown while season 2 recognized exceptional work of educators and students where online/hybrid education had become the new normal for the field.

IDPL EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023 Guest List

IDPL’s EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023 was graced with presence of chief guest, Mahendra Nath Pandey (Cabinet minister, member of Lok Sabha, Minister of Heavy Industries), Keynote speaker- Ms Atishi (Minister of Education, Delhi), Guest of honour- Mr. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri,( National Award winning filmmaker and best-selling author). The winners for award categories of EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023 will be selected by esteemed jury members- Dr. Sumer Bahadur Singh (President of the Boarding Schools Association of India (BSAI), Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri (Director, IIM Sirmaur Former Professor IIM Calcutta, Founder Director IIM Tiruchirappalli), Dr. Ameeta Mulla Wattal(Chairperson and Executive Director Education, Innovations and Training DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship Programmes),Prof. (Dr.) Rihan Khan Suri (Pro Vice Chancellor of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Govt. of Delhi) and Prof. Dibakar Rakshit (IIT Delhi).

About IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited

IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly Zee Digital) is one of the largest digital media publishing company in India. IDPL’s distinctive digital Products are amongst the fastest-growing websites and applications worldwide, with over 32 digital properties.

