New Delhi: At a time when the incidents of rape and murder are on the rise in every corner of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the country’s policemen to improve their image and inspire a sense of confidence among the people including women at all times.

Addressing a conference of DGPs and IGs in Pune, PM Modi said the role of effective policing is to make sure that women feel safe and secure in the country.

“We must not forget the contribution of their families who stood firmly behind them,” PM Modi said while stressing upon the role of effective policing in making sure that women feel safe and secure.

After paying attention to the presentations of different state police forces, PM Modi said a comprehensive list of best practices should be prepared and adopted by all the states and UTs to make women feel secure in their respective areas.

“Technology provides us with an effective weapon to ensure pro-active policing that factors-in the feedback of the common man,” he said.

Expressing interest in the development of North-Eastern states which is critical for the Act East Policy, PM Modi urged the DGPs of these states to make extra efforts to create an effective environment for the development programmes.

He also acknowledged the pressures that the police personnel face in the day to day discharge of their responsibilities.

“Whenever they are in doubt they should remember the ideals and the spirit with which they appeared for the civil services exams and continue to work in the national interest, keeping in mind the welfare of the weakest and poorest sections of society,” he said.