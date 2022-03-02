New Delhi: As the evacuation process has intensified to bring back the stranded Indians from war-hit Ukraine, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov on Wednesday said Russia is in touch with India on the issue of the safety of Indians and that the safe passage will be put into place as soon as possible. “We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secure safe passage for Indians stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine,” he said.Also Read - Amid Escalating War, Kremlin Says Russian Delegation Ready To Continue Peace Talks With Ukraine

He added that a ‘humanitarian corridor’ is being created for the safe passage to Russian territory of Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine. Also Read - Explained: How Will Turkey Closing its Sea Waters to Warships Impact Russia

He further added that Russia is working on ways and means to provide safe passage to Indians for their secure passage to Russian territory from the conflict zones in Ukraine. Also Read - 31 Flights Including Air India, SpiceJet To Evacuate Over 6,300 Indians From Ukraine By March 8: Report

To a question, Alipov said he does “see any hurdle” in the supply of the S-400 missile systems to India because of the Western sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine crisis.

“India has taken an unbiased position based on the assessment of the situation in Ukraine and not because it is dependent on Russian arms,” he added.

In the meantime, for the evacuation of Indian nationals, the Indian Air Force has sent three flights to bring back the stranded people from the neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine, Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday.

The officer said that three C-17 have been sent as of now. “Relief materials are also being sent. The operation is underway in coordination with the MEA,” he said.

“These are continuous round the clock operations to Romania, Poland, and Hungary,” said Air Marshal Singh.

Talking about the capability of the Indian Air Force to operate such flights, he said, “We can operate four flights a day.”

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced that a total of 26 flights have been scheduled for the next three days. He had also stated that 12,000 Indians have been brought out of Ukraine so far.

On the war front, the Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to engage in fighting on the Kharkiv streets as war entered the 7th day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the military operation.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)