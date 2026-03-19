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Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Dates announced in India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and others; details inside

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Dates announced in India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and others; details inside

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Dates announced in India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and others; details inside

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: The dates for Eid ul-Fitr 2026 were widely awaited by the Muslim communities across the world. In a major development, the dates have now been announced. The moon is expected to be seen in Saudi Arabia on March 19, implying that the country will celebrate the festival on March 20. If you’re wondering, ‘When will Eid be celebrated in India? ‘, it will be on March 21. This means that the occasion of Chand Raat will fall on March 20. This announcement was made by multiple Muslims committees throughout India, as the crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday.

When is Eid 2026 in India?

Eid in India will be observed on March 21, i.e., Saturday. Alongside, the Chand Raat will fall on March 20, i.e., Friday. The

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