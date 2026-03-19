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Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia announces Eid ul Fitr date, check date for India

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia announces Eid ul Fitr date, check date for India

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announces Eid date. The exact date for Indian Eid celebrations has also been announced.

Eid 2026 date announced

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: In a significant development for Muslims across the country and world, Saudi Arabia has announced the Eid date for 2026. In the big update, Saudi Arabia has officially confirmed that Eid ul Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening. As a result, the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days in the kingdom this year. Here are all the details you need to know about the important moon sighting celebration made by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia announces date for Eid ul Fitr

Authorities reported that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH was not visible, prompting officials to announce that Eid will be celebrated on Friday. For the Indian audience, the chairman of the Lucknow Islamic Center, Maulana Khalid Rasheed has announced that Eid will be on Saturday, March 21.

When are other Islamic countries celebrating Eid?

Malaysia is set to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Eid al-Fitr) 2026 on March 21, marking the end of Ramadan with nationwide festivities.

When will India celebrate Eid?

“The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, has begun its monthly meeting in Hyderabad to determine the commencement date of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr in India”, a report by Siasat Daily said.

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Eid celebration dates for United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait

Notably, countries like the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Lebanon will also celebrate Eid on March 20.

Why is Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated?

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was not sighted this evening. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was not sighted. Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 21, Saturday, he said.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said, “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love.”

Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari also declared that the moon was not sighted and Eid would be celebrated on March 21. He said Friday would be the last day of Ramzan and the 30th fasting day.

(With inputs from agencies)

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