Home

News

India

Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Moon-sighting Announcements for India UK, Saudi Arabia | Check Date, Time

live

Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Moon-sighting Announcements for India UK, Saudi Arabia | Check Date, Time

The date of Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on Saturday, April 22.

Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates

Load More

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramazan is coming to an end. Muslims across the world are bracing themselves to celebrate the pious festival of Eid al-Fitr 2023. The date of Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on Saturday, April 22. The lunar calendar in Saudi Arabia calculates Eid as happening a day earlier, on Friday, April 21. It could mean a divided Eid in the UK if some follow Saudi news and some look for the moon in Britain instead.

For countries that started Ramadan on March 24, local moon sighters will scan the horizon after sunset on Friday, April 21, to search for the crescent moon. If the new moon is visible (called Chaand Raat), then Eid will be celebrated the following day. Otherwise, Muslims will fast for one more day to complete the 30-day month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.