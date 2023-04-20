Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Moon-sighting Announcements for India UK, Saudi Arabia | Check Date, Time
live

Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Moon-sighting Announcements for India UK, Saudi Arabia | Check Date, Time

The date of Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on Saturday, April 22.

Updated: April 20, 2023 5:16 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Moon-sighting Announcements for India UK, Saudi Arabia | Check Date, Time
Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 5:56 PM IST

    Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: “Happy to host the ‘IFTAR’ celebration at Raj Nivas, Puducherry. Alongside Honb CM, Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, Officials, Wakf Board members, Immam & dignitaries from IslamicCommunity & political party leaders. On this occasion let’s promote the message of the Brotherhood,” Puducherry Lt Governor tweeted.

  • 5:50 PM IST

    Puducherry Lt Governor Soundararajan hosted an Iftar party at Raj Nivas in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) in Qatar will meet immediately after the sunset prayer on Thursday.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Muslims celebrating Eid across gulf region, including Qatar, will witness the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday, April 20.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Eid al-Fitr 2023 is likely to be celebrated across India either on Friday or Saturday, based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: In India, the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitra might vary from other countries due to the visibility of the moon.

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramazan is coming to an end. Muslims across the world are bracing themselves to celebrate the pious festival of Eid al-Fitr 2023. The date of Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on Saturday, April 22. The lunar calendar in Saudi Arabia calculates Eid as happening a day earlier, on Friday, April 21. It could mean a divided Eid in the UK if some follow Saudi news and some look for the moon in Britain instead.

Also Read:

For countries that started Ramadan on March 24, local moon sighters will scan the horizon after sunset on Friday, April 21, to search for the crescent moon. If the new moon is visible (called Chaand Raat), then Eid will be celebrated the following day. Otherwise, Muslims will fast for one more day to complete the 30-day month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 20, 2023 5:14 PM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 5:16 PM IST

More Stories