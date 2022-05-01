New Delhi: As Muslims across India prepare to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with festivities in full fervour, following a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, state governments and city administrations across the country have imposed preventive measures to avoid any communal tension on the occasion. Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 2 or May 3 depending on the moon sighting.Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE UPDATES: Shawwal Crescent Likely to be Sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE Today

For the peaceful celebration of the festival, states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir have imposed restrictions and appealed for caution to avoid any incident of violence or tension reported during Hanuman Jayanti festivities recently. Also Read - Will Have to Impose Restrictions If...: What Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Said on Rising COVID Cases

Here is the list of the latest updates from around the country on precautionary measures taken in view of Eid-ul-Fitr: Also Read - Heatwave Likely To Abate Over Delhi, Northwest, Central India From Tomorrow: IMD

Madhya Pradesh: No curfew relaxation in violence-hit Khargone on Eid

A 24-hour curfew will be in force on Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and people have been asked to celebrate the upcoming festivals at home in the city, where violence was reported during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, officials said on Sunday. People can make purchases for the festivals on Sunday when the curfew has been relaxed from 8 am to 5 pm, they said.

Additional Collector Sumer Singh Mujalda told reporters on Saturday night that there will be no relaxation in curfew on May 2 and May 3 in the wake of the festivals. No marriage functions will be allowed in the city on Akshaya Tritiya, he said.

People can go out of station on Sunday to attend marriage functions, the official said, while urging people to celebrate the festivals at home. For students appearing in various exams, special passes will be issued, he said. “The administration can make changes in these decisions as per the prevailing circumstances,” he added.

Khargone’s in-charge Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said additional forces have been called from other districts to maintain law and order situation in the city in view of the festivals. Temporary jails have been set up and those violating the curfew will not be spared, he said. The curfew in the city has been relaxed on Sunday for nine hours – from 8 am to 5 pm, he said.

Curfew was clamped in the city after the violence on April 10, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled. Since April 14, the local administration has been relaxing the curfew for some hours.

Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 46K unauthorised loudspeakers removed from religious places

Nearly 46,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of another 59,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order, a senior police official said on Saturday. UP’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar also said the drive to regulate the use of loudspeakers in religious places is being implemented without any discrimination.

Under the drive, beginning April 25, a total of 45,733 loudspeakers was removed and the volume of 58,861 others was lowered to the permissible decibel limit till Saturday morning, Kumar said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the state government has also sought compliance reports from district authorities on the drive till April 30. The state government on April 23 ordered for the removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state.

Delhi: Govt directs officials to ensure cleanliness during Eid

Ahead of Eid, Delhi’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday directed civic body officials to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in the city by deploying a sufficient number of tippers for garbage disposal. According to an official statement, he directed the officials to get the streets cleaned twice a day during the festival.

He also said there should be a sufficient number of tippers deployed for the disposal of garbage on a priority basis and directed officials of the Delhi Jal Board to ensure proper drainage and an uninterrupted supply of freshwater to all residents. Hussain had earlier directed BSES to ensure a regular supply of electricity for the festive occasion of Eid-ul Fitr. He also told officials to ensure proper maintenance of the street lights.

Maharashtra: 5 Pune mosques say no to DJ music during upcoming Eid festival

In the wake of a controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, authorities of five mosques in Pune and some other senior Muslim community members here have decided to shun DJ music during the upcoming Eid celebration and utilise funds collected for it to help the poor and needy people. They also appealed to youth from the community not to play loud DJ music during the Eid al-Fitr celebration on May 2.

Uttar Pradesh: Premission for ‘Jagran’ denied in Meerut

The Meerut administration has denied permission to a few Hindu groups, seeking to hold a ‘Jagran’ (night-long Hindu ritual) in a Muslim-dominated locality of Hashimpura on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) city, Vineet Bhatnagar said that there was no possibility of allowing such an event. “There are clear guidelines which state that no new tradition can be allowed. We have to ensure that any activity that threatens communal harmony is not allowed. In case things escalate, we have authority to take action,” News 18 quoted Bhatnagar as saying.

Jammu and Kashmir: Jamia Masjid Srinagar requested to hold Eid prayers at 7 am

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has been requested to schedule Eid prayers at 7 am in order to handle the situation efficiently after civil and police administration held a meeting with the Auqaf committee.

However, according to the latest update, the Masjid management committee on Sunday claimed that Jammu and Kashmir administration will not allow Eid prayers to be held at Eidgah ground or at historic Jamia Masjid in old city after 7.00 am on Eid. In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said that police and civil authorities called them on Saturday to convey that Eid prayers will not be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar and at Jamia Masjid Srinagar if not held before 7.00 am.

According to the Anjuman, the authorities have put several conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah or Jamia Masjid and sought a written undertaking from the management in this regard. The Anjuman on Saturday had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah grounds at 9.30 am. In case of inclement weather, the prayers were planned an Jamia masjid at per past practice.

The Anjuman expressed surprise that while authorities have no problem with allowing Eid prayers at Hazratbal shrine at 10.30 am, they are putting conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah.