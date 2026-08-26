Eid-E-Milad today: Over 10,000 police personnel, other security arrangements in place to keep vigil in Mumbai

Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi) begins on the evening of Tuesday, with major observances and official public holidays continuing through Wednesday.

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New Delhi: More than 10,000 police staffers, along with personnel from other agencies, will be deployed across Mumbai on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad from Tuesday, a police official said. Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi) begins on the evening of Tuesday, with major observances and official public holidays continuing through Wednesday.

According to the official, the deployment will include eight additional commissioners of police, 29 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 56 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 1,618 police officers and 8,325 police personnel to prevent any untoward incident.

Personnel from other agencies, including the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Riot Control Unit, DELTA, Combat Unit and other security units, will also be deployed, the official said.

Police have urged citizens at crowded places not to touch any unclaimed or suspicious objects and to immediately inform the Mumbai Police on helpline numbers 100 or 112 in case of any assistance, the official added.

President Murmu greets citizens on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. In a message, President Murmu said the festival of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to recall the preachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“His teachings inspire us to follow the path of pious conduct and dutifulness. May the noble ideals of Prophet Muhammad inspire us to contribute actively towards building an inclusive and developed India,” the president said.

She extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.