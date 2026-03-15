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Eid Moon Sighting 2026: March 19 or March 20... When will Eid be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE? Astronomical Center shares update

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: March 19 or March 20… When will Eid be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE? Astronomical Center shares update

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts.

With the holy month of Ramadan entering its final week, preparations for Eid have begun. Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most auspicious festivals for all Muslims across the world. It is celebrated immediately after the completion of Ramadan, on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The sighting of the new moon determines the start of that month. Since the lunar month lasts either 29 or 30 days, it makes it difficult to predict the exact date of Eid in advance. This year as well, there is speculation about when Eid will be celebrated in India.

When will Eid be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE?

Eid al-Fitr is not celebrated on the same day in different parts of the world, mainly because of the differences in time zones. As a result, the crescent moon is not visible at the same time everywhere on Earth. As an example, Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE celebrate Eid a day ahead of countries such as India, Pakistan, and many others in Asia. According to the International Astronomical Centre, if people in Saudi Arabia manage to see the new moon on March 18, then Eid will be celebrated on March 19 after 29 days of fasting. But if someone in Saudi Arabia fails to see the new moon on March 18, then the holy month will complete 30 days, and the festival will then be celebrated on March 20.

To eliminate confusion concerning the dates for the celebration of Eid, the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in the UAE provided 2 photos indicating the dates of the Shawwal Crescent’s visibility. These will help us ascertain the timing for when Eid will take place and to conclude the month of Ramadan 1447 AH. According to the International Astronomical Centre, Eid al-Fitr may be celebrated on March 20 in countries including India, where the fasting month commenced on February 19.

What did the Astronomical Center say about the Eid moon sighting in 2026?

At the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. In India, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on March 19 after 29 days of fasting. However, the final date will depend on the actual moon sighting. If the moon is not visible on March 19, the festival will be celebrated on March 21 instead.

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Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day holiday to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr for all workers in both the private and nonprofit sectors. This means that the holiday will begin on March 18, which corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan. In Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Eid will be celebrated on March 19, depending on whether or not the moon is sighted.

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