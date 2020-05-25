New Delhi: As the whole nation celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramzan amid COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended their greetings and wished ‘Eid Mubarak’, expressing the spirit of the day that binds all citizens together. Also Read - 'Talash Gumshuda Jan Sevak Ki', Missing Posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia Emerge in Gwalior; Congress Man Held

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

Meanwhile, President Kovind extended his greeting highlighting how Eid-ul-Fitr reaffirms the belief in caring for the needy. “Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace & harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with & caring for the vulnerable & needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Ministers, along with several other political leaders also extended their greetings.

आप सभी को ईद मुबारक! Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you.#HappyEid — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2020

This year, celebrations for Eid-ul-Fitr appeared in stark contrast to the usual three-day holiday where families get-togethers for lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting. Instead, many of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims chose to pray at home and make due with video calls due to the coronavirus pandemic.