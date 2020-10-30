New Delhi: On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several other leaders tweeted their Eid wishes on Friday. Also Read - Eid-e-Milad un Nabi 2020: Understanding the Significance of Mawlid al-Nabi, The Prophet’s Birthday

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. Also Read - Eid-e-Milad un Nabi 2020: Here are Eid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

While extending his greetings to people, PM Modi said he hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood. PM Modi tweeted, “Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!” Also Read - Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2019: India Date, Significance And Celebration of Mawlid al-Nabi, The Prophet’s Birthday

Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the President asked people to follow Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country.

“On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country,” President Ram Nath Kovind said in his tweet.

On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2020

“Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, a celebration to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammad. He showed the path of compassion, tolerance and universal brotherhood. May this pious occasion usher in peace, happiness & prosperity to everyone,” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, a celebration to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammad. He showed the path of compassion, tolerance and universal brotherhood. May this pious occasion usher in peace, happiness & prosperity to everyone. #EidMiladUnNabi #EidMubarak — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 30, 2020

“Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival inspire everyone to work towards strengthening the bonds of harmony and amity in our society,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival inspire everyone to work towards strengthening the bonds of harmony and amity in our society. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 30, 2020

A tweet from the Office of the Home Minister of India read, “Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival bring peace, harmony, brotherhood and happiness all across the country: Union Home Minister @AmitShah.”