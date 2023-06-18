ZEE Sites

  • Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting LIVE: Dhul Hijjah Date in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Other Countries
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid or Eid Ul Azha, on the tenth day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

Updated: June 18, 2023 8:38 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Eid al-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting: Eid-ul-Adha is one of the two major Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. This is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakra Eid. If the new moon is sighted in the Kingdom on Sunday, Eid al-Adha 2023 will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and Youm e Arafat, the central ritual of Hajj, will be observed on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid or Eid Ul Azha, on the tenth day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

Here are the Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 9:01 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting: Muslims in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and other Arab states, as well as in the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), and Canada, will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on June 18

  • 9:00 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia has asked for Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on the evening of June 18, 2023 that could signal the dates for Eid Al Adha 2023.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting: The Hajj is an obligation for able-bodied Muslims who can afford the journey and it is a time of unity, humility and seeking closeness to Allah.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Muslims, during Dhul Hijjah, Muslims engage in various acts of worship and good deeds.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting: Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia announced the first day of Eid Ul Adha and the date of Arafah.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid or Eid Ul Azha, on the tenth day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

