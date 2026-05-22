Home

News

Eid-ul-Azha: Central govt offices in Delhi to remain closed on May 28 instead of May 27

Eid-ul-Azha: Central govt offices in Delhi to remain closed on May 28 instead of May 27

"Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026)," said a statement.

Varanasi: Goats displayed for sale at a livestock market ahead of Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha) festival, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Personnel announced on Friday, 22 May, that all central government administrative offices located in Delhi shall remain closed on Thursday, May 28, on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar to remain closed for 45 days; Check diversion points, key instructions

Earlier, the Centre had declared a holiday on Eid-ul-Azha on May 27.

“Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” it said in a statement.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Delhi experiences hottest May night in 14 years amid extreme heat conditions, maximum temperature reached…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.