New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended his greetings and best wishes to Indian citizens and the Muslim community around the world on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The president of India tweeted on Tuesday evening, saying, “Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilization.”

President Ram Nath Kovind: Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilization. https://t.co/jk2ILOHNYy — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2019

The Cresent Moon was sighted in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar around 8 PM marking the end of Ramadan 2019 and the onset of the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Islamic calendar forms its basis according to lunar months which is shorter than the solar calendar. The Islamic community around the world observes a month-long fast during the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month according to the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan is observed as the community fast from dawn to dusk seeking forgiveness from Almighty for their past sins. The 29th day of Ramadan is known as Chand Raat when Muslims keep an eye out for the crescent moon. The fasting ends on the first day of the tenth month of Islamic year which is celebrated as Eid.

On this holy occasion, Muslims wear new clothes, visit their family and friends and wish “Eid Mubarak” to each other followed by a grand feast that marks the completion of their fast.