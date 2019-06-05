New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 was celebrated with traditional piety and joy across India on Wednesday, June 5, as thousands of Muslims came out early morning dressed in their finery to offer the special congregational prayers at mosques. Later, they hugged and greeted each other with ‘Eid Mubarak’.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings and best wishes to Indian citizens and the Muslim community around the world, “#EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu’l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind.”

Earlier on Tuesday, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, he had tweeted, “Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilization.”

#EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu’l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

The Cresent Moon was sighted in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar around 8 PM on Tuesday marking the end of Ramadan 2019 and the onset of the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

People offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on #EidulFitr today. pic.twitter.com/M0LZDS4iqO — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

Ramadan is observed as the community fast from dawn to dusk seeking forgiveness from Almighty for their past sins. The 29th day of Ramadan is known as Chand Raat when Muslims keep an eye out for the crescent moon. The fasting ends on the first day of the tenth month of Islamic year which is celebrated as Eid.