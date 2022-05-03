New Delhi: After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the nation on Tuesday celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr with pomp and gaiety. For the past two years, COVID-19 restrictions had cast shadows over the festival’s mass gatherings and family reunions, however, this year with less number of cases, Muslims across the country celebrated the festival with their loved ones.Also Read - US President Biden Restores Celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr at White House

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. It also marks the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Time in UPDATES: Shawwal Crescent Sighted In Lucknow, Eid To Be Celebrated Tomorrow

As the devotees across the country celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, President Ram Nath Kovind and a number of political leaders extended wishes on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan, on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind, wished all “Eid Mubarak” and requested Indians to pledge to serve humanity. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighted in India, President Kovind Greets Citizens | Highlights

“Eid Mubarak to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters! Celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, this festival is a holy occasion to strengthen brotherhood and harmony in society. On this holy occasion, let us all take a pledge to serve humanity and improve the lives of the needy,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

With the sighting of the crescent moon yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr and hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the country.”Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with ‘Iftar’ in the evening.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like ‘Hath Ka Seviyan’, ‘Nammak Ka Seviyan’, ‘Chakle Ka Seviyan’ and ‘Laddu Seviyan’. All these variants can be used in the dish called ‘Sheerkurma’, which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.