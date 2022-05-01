Eid ul-Fitr 2022: As the Muslims around the world prepare to bid farewell to the pious month of Ramadan and welcome Shawwal with grand celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr, the crescent moon could not be sighted in India on Sunday. It means Eid will be celebrated here on Tuesday, May 3.Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE UPDATES: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be decided by various moon sighting committees based on the sighting of the crescent. As the crescent was not sighted yesterday, the people of Saudi Arabia are observing the fast today. While the exact date is dependent on the sighting of the moon, it is expected that the event will begin on Tuesday, May 2 in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

However, according to the reports, Shawwal crescent has been sighted in Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, which means these countries will celebrate the festival on Monday, May 2.