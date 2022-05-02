Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Timings in India LIVE Updates: Muslim communities across India are eagerly waiting for a new moon or the Shawwal crescent moon to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) wherein benevolent deeds are performed. Earlier on Sunday, the Central Moon sighting Committee had said that Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated in India on the 3rd of May as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening. Notably, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the 1st of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic calendar. For the unversed, Islamic lunar months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon on the 29th night of each month. If the moon is sighted on the 29th day, the new month begins in the evening. If the moon is not sighted, the month will last 30 days. The same goes with Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr. Public institutions will be closed on the occasion as a nationwide holiday is observed to mark the festival.  Countries like Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Brunei are celebrating Eid on May 2, as they had spotted the crescent last night. Stay Here For All The Updates on Shawwal Crescent Moon Sighting Here.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Jamia Masjid Committee Regrets Conditions in Holding Eid Prayers

Live Updates

  • 2:33 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: While the exact date of celebration is dependent on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, it is expected that the event will kick off on May 3.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: The Cresent Moon is expected to be sighted in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar around 8 PM

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extends greetings on eid

  • 2:04 PM IST

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Eid shopping continued across India as congested streets, markets overflowing with shoppers and children jostling for new clothes, firecrackers, and toys added to the festivity. All markets in national capital Delhi witnessed a festive look as roadside bakeries, garment and shoe vendors, sweetmeat sellers and others did brisk business.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Earlier on Sunday, the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand hence, Muslims continued their fast for the last day of Ramadan 2022.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: The Kerala government on Monday declared Tuesday as a state government holiday on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Besides India, several other countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are yet to sight the crescent moon (Eid Ka Chand) which means that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated there as well on May 3.

  • 1:39 PM IST