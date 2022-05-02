Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting date, timings in South India LIVE updates: Marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan (Ramzan), Muslims across the nation will celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday (May 3). This year, all states including the southern states of India will also celebrate Eid on Tuesday. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the 1st of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar. Usually, Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr by the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia as the moon sighting in the state usually coincides with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. However, this year the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday, so Kerala along with other states will celebrate Eid on Tuesday. The holy month of Ramadan takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days. During this period the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance and give back to the community in the form of charity or engaging in humanitarian activities.Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Will Shawwal Crescent be Sighted in India Today?

