Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Timings in India LIVE Updates:The Muslim community across India is eagerly waiting for the new moon or the Shawwal crescent moon to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) and welcome the festival of Eid. Earlier on Sunday, the Central Moon sighting Committee had said that Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated in India on the 3rd of May as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening. Notably, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the 1st of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. For the unversed, Islamic lunar months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon on the 29th night of each month. If the moon is sighted on the 29th day, the new month begins in the evening. If the moon is not sighted, the month will last 30 days. The same goes with Ramzan and Eid al-Fitr. Public institutions will be closed on the occasion as a nationwide holiday is observed to mark the festival.

Countries like Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Brunei are celebrating Eid on May 2, as they had spotted the crescent last night.