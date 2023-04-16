Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: Date, Time of Moon Sighting In Kerala, Kashmir And Other States
live

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: Date, Time of Moon Sighting In Kerala, Kashmir And Other States

Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasts and engage in acts of worship and spiritual reflection.

Published: April 16, 2023 5:55 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: Date, Time of Moon Sighting In Kerala, Kashmir And Other States
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: Date, Time of Moon Sighting In Kerala, Kashmir And Other States

Live Updates

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala and Kashmir, as in other parts of the world, depends on the sighting of the new moon.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of celebration, forgiveness, and renewal of one’s faith and commitment to serving humanity.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: It is important to note that the exact date of Eid-Ul-Fitr may vary depending on the sighting of the moon in different parts of the world.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close. As the month is set to end soon, the followers of Islam around the globe are bracing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with full zeal and enthusiasm. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasts and engage in acts of worship and spiritual reflection.

Also Read:

Celebrated by Muslims around the world with tremendous zeal and fervour, Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion. The festival is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, after the sighting of the new moon.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 16, 2023 5:55 PM IST

More Stories