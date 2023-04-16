Home

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: Date, Time of Moon Sighting In Kerala, Kashmir And Other States

Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasts and engage in acts of worship and spiritual reflection.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Update: The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close. As the month is set to end soon, the followers of Islam around the globe are bracing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with full zeal and enthusiasm. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasts and engage in acts of worship and spiritual reflection.

Celebrated by Muslims around the world with tremendous zeal and fervour, Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion. The festival is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, after the sighting of the new moon.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES

