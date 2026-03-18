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Eid Ul Fitr 2026: 10 largest and most famous mosques in India you must know

Eid Ul Fitr 2026: 10 largest and most famous mosques in India you must know

Eid Ul Fitr 2026: The mosques in India are symbolic of great architecture, minarets, and glory. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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Eid Ul Fitr 2026: The festival of Eid Ul Fitr is approaching, and the mosques throughout India are preparing to welcome thousands of devotees, who will offer prayers. The mosques offer historic Mughal-era structures to grand marvels of splendid architecture. India has many large, famous, and iconic mosques that are major world attractions.

India’s most iconic mosques

The most famous mosque in India is Delhi’s Jama Masjid. It is the largest mosque in India, which is known for its great courtyard and the architecture of the Mughals. Alongside, there’s another mosque in Hyderabad, the Mecca Masjid, which stands as another great building of the architectural treat. It also attracts lakhs of devotees during the time of Eid. These mosques in India are not just places of worship. They represent the centuries of history, culture, and craftsmanship in India, which are major world attractions.

10 most popular mosques in India

Jama Masjid, Delhi Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad Taj-ul-Masajid, Bhopal Bara Imambara Mosque, Lucknow Jamia Masjid, Srinagar Tipu Sultan Mosque, Kolkata Haji Ali Dargah Mosque, Mumbai Cheraman Juma Mosque, Kerala Aishbagh Eidgah, Lucknow Hazratbal Shrine Mosque, Srinagar

Grand architecture of Indian mosques

The mosques in India are popular for their splendid domes, tall minarets, and huge prayer halls. These places can accommodate thousands of individuals at once. Out of these mosques, many were formed hundreds of years ago. They are largely connected to the culture of India along with its religious heritage. During the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, these mosques become major points of celebration as they draw large gatherings of the people to offer special prayers.

Significance of these mosques during Eid

Eid Ul Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic religion. The devotees gather at the mosques early in the morning so that namaz can be offered along with their families and communities for celebration. These popular mosques play a major role in bringing the people together, which highlights the unity, faith, and tradition in various parts of India. These mosques across Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Srinagar stand as the symbols of devotion and architectural brilliance.

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Largest mosque in world

The largest mosque in the world is Masjid al-Haram, known as the Sacred Mosque in Saudi Arabia. It is the destination for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, where lakhs of people gather on a daily basis.

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